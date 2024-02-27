Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 623,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,784. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

