Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 988,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.