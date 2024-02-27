Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. 701,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,190. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.