Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 635,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,682. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

