Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $75.95.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.