Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 43 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.13. The company had a trading volume of 506,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

