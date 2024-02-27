Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 419,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.