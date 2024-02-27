Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 72.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 58,311 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 453.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 270.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,911,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $150.44. The stock had a trading volume of 567,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

