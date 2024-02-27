Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. 1,186,090 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.