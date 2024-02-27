Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. 151,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,808. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

