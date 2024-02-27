Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

