Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.39. 758,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,770. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average of $280.19.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

