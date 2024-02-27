Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.62

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.62 and last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 213842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

