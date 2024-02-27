Beldex (BDX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $264.93 million and $2.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.24 or 0.05706586 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00068272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,402,328 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,342,328 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

