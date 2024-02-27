Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

BSY opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 949,869 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after buying an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 325,191 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

