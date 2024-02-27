Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Berry Global Group has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,854 shares of company stock worth $4,660,161 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.