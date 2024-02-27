BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Truist Financial

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

