Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 456,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biohaven by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after purchasing an additional 791,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

