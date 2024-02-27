BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $107.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.74.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $90.10 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.