BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $103.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

