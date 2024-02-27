Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.14

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.14 and last traded at C$16.87, with a volume of 19209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.

A number of research firms have commented on BDT. CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$920.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

