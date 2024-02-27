Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,517,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,906,714 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.