Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.25

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 7328628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$60,108.00. In related news, Director Andres Finkielsztain sold 15,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$66,300.00. Also, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$60,108.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,522. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

