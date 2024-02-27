Bittensor (TAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.06 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.95 billion and $33.06 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $624.84 or 0.01099420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,324,545 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,321,943. The last known price of Bittensor is 612.37793463 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $31,540,065.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

