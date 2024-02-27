BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $63.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002012 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001535 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
