BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $63.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002012 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001535 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000113 USD and is up 6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $52,670,742.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.