BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.72

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 75974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
