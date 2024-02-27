BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,720 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 290,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 4,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,879. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

