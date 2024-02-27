BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,888 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

