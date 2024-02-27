BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II accounts for about 1.4% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 11,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,005. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

