Block (NYSE:SQ) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SQ. Benchmark began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

