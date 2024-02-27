BMO Capital Markets Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$115.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.82.

CJT traded up C$2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.19. 43,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,054. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$125.36.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

