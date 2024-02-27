BMO Capital Markets Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$115.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.82.
Cargojet Trading Up 2.4 %
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.