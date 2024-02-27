BMO Capital Markets Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $88.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. 1,143,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,019. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

