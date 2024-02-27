BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,017 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,018 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $287,437.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,324,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,982.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 180,209 shares of company stock worth $1,170,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of DMF remained flat at $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

