Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $176,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $16.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,483.25. 189,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,449. The company has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,576.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3,256.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

