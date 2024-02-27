Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Evercore ISI

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,499.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,576.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3,256.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

