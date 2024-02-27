Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,499.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,256.05. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.