BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 348,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,052,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,580,000 after acquiring an additional 333,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

