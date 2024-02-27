Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

