Brightcove’s (BCOV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

