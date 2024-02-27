Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Cut by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,297.75. 432,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,370. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.18 and a 52 week high of $1,319.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $994.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.