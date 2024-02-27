Brokerages Set Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Target Price at $74.67

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Azenta Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -207.54 and a beta of 1.56.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
