Brokerages Set Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Target Price at $74.67

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 354.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -207.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

