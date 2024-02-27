Brokerages Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Price Target at C$46.85

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$45.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

