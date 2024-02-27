Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $53.87

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after buying an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,578,000 after acquiring an additional 276,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.