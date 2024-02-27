Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target at $864.44

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $864.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

GWW stock opened at $963.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $788.57. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

