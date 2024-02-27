Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.