Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,481,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $327,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 1,347,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

