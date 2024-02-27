Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 132.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 208.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

