Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of BPYPP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
About Brookfield Property Partners
