Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $17.61.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
