Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPYPO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.50.
About Brookfield Property Partners
