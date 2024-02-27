Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.50.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

